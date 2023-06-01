The Seagull - Ep 019 - January 2023

This month’s show features an interview with Senior Airman Nathan Goldrick from the 102nd Intel Support Squadron. I speak to him about a new wellness innovation here at the wing - the Falcon Flight. We also hear a clip from our other podcast, Chevrons, where we welcome back one of our retired First Sergeants, Master Sgt. Stephanie Harkins and talk about using skills earned in the military in our civilian lives. Later we’ll get some history about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday is coming up on January 15, but first, in this month’s command message - we will hear from Colonel Wendy Armijo, 202nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander as she talks about New Year's resolutions, setting goals, resolving to change bad habits and discovering renewed optimism for the year ahead..
