Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Seagull - Ep 019 - January 2023

    The Seagull - Ep 019 - January 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland and Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    This month’s show features an interview with Senior Airman Nathan Goldrick from the 102nd Intel Support Squadron. I speak to him about a new wellness innovation here at the wing - the Falcon Flight. We also hear a clip from our other podcast, Chevrons, where we welcome back one of our retired First Sergeants, Master Sgt. Stephanie Harkins and talk about using skills earned in the military in our civilian lives. Later we’ll get some history about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday is coming up on January 15, but first, in this month’s command message - we will hear from Colonel Wendy Armijo, 202nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander as she talks about New Year's resolutions, setting goals, resolving to change bad habits and discovering renewed optimism for the year ahead..

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 14:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71950
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109400629.mp3
    Length: 00:38:00
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 019 - January 2023, by Timothy Sandland and TSgt Jason Whittaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    massachusetts
    ang
    command message
    102iw
    seagull

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT