    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 22: Cadet Fisher

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    This week we focus on the human component as we hear from ROTC Cadet Isabella Fisher and learn about the ROTC experience and how an aspiring lawyer and JAG Corps officer can navigate the delayed entry program.

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer

