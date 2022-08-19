This week we focus on the human component as we hear from ROTC Cadet Isabella Fisher and learn about the ROTC experience and how an aspiring lawyer and JAG Corps officer can navigate the delayed entry program.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 14:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71948
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109400608.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:34
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 22: Cadet Fisher, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
