The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 22: Cadet Fisher

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71948" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This week we focus on the human component as we hear from ROTC Cadet Isabella Fisher and learn about the ROTC experience and how an aspiring lawyer and JAG Corps officer can navigate the delayed entry program.