    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 20: BG Michelle Donahue, the 56th Quartermaster General

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    Battlefield Next has the honor of hosting the 56th Quartermaster General of the United States Army, BG Michelle Donahue. A graduate of Duke University, BG Donahue also holds advanced degrees from Georgetown and the National Defense University. On today’s episode, BG Donahue talks to us about her varied roles in the Sustainment community, the future of sustainment, and her view of the role of the Judge Advocate in Large Scale Combat operations, especially as they pertain to sustainment.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 14:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 20: BG Michelle Donahue, the 56th Quartermaster General, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer

