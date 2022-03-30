The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 20: BG Michelle Donahue, the 56th Quartermaster General

Battlefield Next has the honor of hosting the 56th Quartermaster General of the United States Army, BG Michelle Donahue. A graduate of Duke University, BG Donahue also holds advanced degrees from Georgetown and the National Defense University. On today’s episode, BG Donahue talks to us about her varied roles in the Sustainment community, the future of sustainment, and her view of the role of the Judge Advocate in Large Scale Combat operations, especially as they pertain to sustainment.
