The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 19: Operation Allies Welcome

In July of 2021, the United States began evacuating Afghans with Special Immigrant Visa Status (or SIV). After the Taliban occupation of Kabul, however, the proverbial flood gates opened and throughout August, the US evacuated approximately 70,000 people on military air. Joining us today is a panel of three judge advocates who were intimately involved in both the tactical and operational execution of what came to be known as Operation Allies Welcome.