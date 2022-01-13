Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 19: Operation Allies Welcome

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In July of 2021, the United States began evacuating Afghans with Special Immigrant Visa Status (or SIV). After the Taliban occupation of Kabul, however, the proverbial flood gates opened and throughout August, the US evacuated approximately 70,000 people on military air. Joining us today is a panel of three judge advocates who were intimately involved in both the tactical and operational execution of what came to be known as Operation Allies Welcome.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 19: Operation Allies Welcome, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer

