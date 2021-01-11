CSM Quinton is the Command Sergeant Major of The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School and the Commandant of the NCO Academy in Charlottesville, VA. Join us as he explores his past, the reasons for his Service, and his expectations for the future force (some discussion on his 6’8” stature may also make an appearance or two).
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 14:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71943
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109400544.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:54
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 18: An Interview with CSM Josh Quinton, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT