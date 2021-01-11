Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 18: An Interview with CSM Josh Quinton

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2021

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    CSM Quinton is the Command Sergeant Major of The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School and the Commandant of the NCO Academy in Charlottesville, VA. Join us as he explores his past, the reasons for his Service, and his expectations for the future force (some discussion on his 6’8” stature may also make an appearance or two).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 14:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:21:54
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 18: An Interview with CSM Josh Quinton, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer

