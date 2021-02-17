On today’s episode, Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Farquhar and Major Jason Coffey discuss the Army Legal Service, his background, his role at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center, and his focus on interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 13:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71940
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109400508.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 15: An Interview of Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Farquhar of the British Army Legal Service, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT