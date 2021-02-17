Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 15: An Interview of Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Farquhar of the British Army Legal Service

    02.17.2021

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    On today’s episode, Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Farquhar and Major Jason Coffey discuss the Army Legal Service, his background, his role at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center, and his focus on interoperability.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 13:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:22:00
    This work, The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 15: An Interview of Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Farquhar of the British Army Legal Service, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer

