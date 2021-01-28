The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 14: Judge Advocates in the Great War

On today’s episode, Mr. Fred L. Borch* and Major Jason C. Coffey discuss Judge Advocates in the Great War, covering the pre-World War I Judge Advocate General’s Corps, its expansion after the United States entered the war, Judge Advocate training, and the duties Judge Advocates performed during the war.
