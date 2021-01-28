Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 14: Judge Advocates in the Great War

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    On today’s episode, Mr. Fred L. Borch* and Major Jason C. Coffey discuss Judge Advocates in the Great War, covering the pre-World War I Judge Advocate General’s Corps, its expansion after the United States entered the war, Judge Advocate training, and the duties Judge Advocates performed during the war.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 13:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71939
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109400503.mp3
    Length: 00:29:04
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 14: Judge Advocates in the Great War, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer

