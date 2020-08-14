The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 12: MAJ Joshua Wolff - "Interrupted Broadcasts? The Law of Neutrality and Communications Satellites"

On today’s podcast we have Major Joshua Wolff, the Army Element Staff Judge Advocate for U.S. Space Command. Major Wolff recently completed a Masters of Law in Space, Cyber, and Telecommunications at the University of Nebraska, College of Law. On today’s episode, Major Wolff and Major Coffey discuss MAJ Wolff’s thesis, “Interrupted Broadcasts? The Law Of Neutrality And Communications Satellites”**, covering the law of neutrality, space law and neutrality, gaps in the current laws, and proposed solutions to close those gaps.
