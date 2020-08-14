Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 12: MAJ Joshua Wolff - "Interrupted Broadcasts? The Law of Neutrality and Communications Satellites"

    08.14.2020

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    On today’s podcast we have Major Joshua Wolff, the Army Element Staff Judge Advocate for U.S. Space Command. Major Wolff recently completed a Masters of Law in Space, Cyber, and Telecommunications at the University of Nebraska, College of Law. On today’s episode, Major Wolff and Major Coffey discuss MAJ Wolff’s thesis, “Interrupted Broadcasts? The Law Of Neutrality And Communications Satellites”**, covering the law of neutrality, space law and neutrality, gaps in the current laws, and proposed solutions to close those gaps.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 12: MAJ Joshua Wolff - "Interrupted Broadcasts? The Law of Neutrality and Communications Satellites", by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer

