    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 11: BG(Ret.) Rich Gross - The Evolution of National Security Law

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    On today’s podcast we have Brigadier General (Retired) Rich Gross, former Legal Counsel to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Brigadier General Gross has also served as the Staff Judge Advocate of U.S. Central Command, US Forces-Afghanistan, and Joint Special Operations Command. MAJ Wellemeyer and MAJ Wellemeyer interviewed Brigadier General Gross the evolution of national security law, the importance of judge advocate integration into the units they are advising, and advising commanders in an operational setting.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 13:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:21:34
    Location: US
    This work, The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 11: BG(Ret.) Rich Gross - The Evolution of National Security Law, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer

