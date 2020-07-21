The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 11: BG(Ret.) Rich Gross - The Evolution of National Security Law

On today’s podcast we have Brigadier General (Retired) Rich Gross, former Legal Counsel to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Brigadier General Gross has also served as the Staff Judge Advocate of U.S. Central Command, US Forces-Afghanistan, and Joint Special Operations Command. MAJ Wellemeyer and MAJ Wellemeyer interviewed Brigadier General Gross the evolution of national security law, the importance of judge advocate integration into the units they are advising, and advising commanders in an operational setting.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 13:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71936
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109400484.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:34
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
