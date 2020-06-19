Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 10 Part III: BG R. Patrick Huston - COVID-19

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    On today’s episode we have Brigadier General R. Patrick Huston, the Assistant Judge Advocate General for Military Law and Operations. BG Huston oversees international legal engagements, criminal prosecutions and government appeals for the Army. He also supervises the legal teams that provide advice on national security law, contract actions, administrative law and criminal law. He is focused on the legal and ethical development and use of artificial intelligence, autonomous weapons, cybersecurity and other emerging technologies. He also supports diversity and inclusion initiatives as part of talent management for the JAG Corps, one of the world's largest legal organizations. Part three discusses the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the JAG Corps and Army moves forward with those lessons.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 13:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71934
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109400446.mp3
    Length: 00:08:52
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 10 Part III: BG R. Patrick Huston - COVID-19, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer

