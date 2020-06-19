The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 10 Part II: BG R. Patrick Huston - Deep Fake

On today’s episode we have Brigadier General R. Patrick Huston, the Assistant Judge Advocate General for Military Law and Operations. BG Huston oversees international legal engagements, criminal prosecutions and government appeals for the Army. He also supervises the legal teams that provide advice on national security law, contract actions, administrative law and criminal law. He is focused on the legal and ethical development and use of artificial intelligence, autonomous weapons, cybersecurity and other emerging technologies. He also supports diversity and inclusion initiatives as part of talent management for the JAG Corps, one of the world's largest legal organizations. Part two discusses Deep Fake technology, providing an overview, the risks involved, and protecting against deep fakes.