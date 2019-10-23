The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 1 - Interview with General (Ret.) Joseph Votel

Our first podcast is an interview with General (Ret.) Joseph Votel. General Votel is recently retired from the United States Army after a 39 year career. The last position he held was as the Commander of US Central Command from March 2016 to March 2019.