    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 1 - Interview with General (Ret.) Joseph Votel

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2019

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    Our first podcast is an interview with General (Ret.) Joseph Votel. General Votel is recently retired from the United States Army after a 39 year career. The last position he held was as the Commander of US Central Command from March 2016 to March 2019.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2019
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 20:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71915
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109399655.mp3
    Length: 00:15:40
    Artist U.S. Army JAG Corps Future Concepts Directorate
    Album Battlefield Next Podcast
    Year Octo
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    JAG
    Army
    lawyer

