    Equipping the Corps - S2 E6 Marine Corps Operational Test & Evaluation Activity with Col. Brock McDaniel

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Have you ever wondered how we test gear before it is fielded to Marines? Testing and evaluation is essential for Marine Corps leadership to make independent, objective and defensible acquisition decisions. One organization is tasked with ensuring this is possible - the Marine Corps Operational Test and Evaluation Activity, also known as MCOTEA.

    MCOTEA plans, executes and evaluates materiel solutions against warfighter requirements under realistic conditions to determine operational effectiveness and suitability. MCOTEA plans a major part in many of the systems we develop here at Marine Corps Systems Command. On today's episode, Tripp is joined by Col. Brock McDaniel, Director of MCOTEA.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 10:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71910
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109399065.mp3
    Length: 00:33:43
    Year 2023
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S2 E6 Marine Corps Operational Test & Evaluation Activity with Col. Brock McDaniel, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Marines
    Marine Corps Systems Command
    MCSC
    MCOTEA
    Equipping the Corps

