Equipping the Corps - S2 E6 Marine Corps Operational Test & Evaluation Activity with Col. Brock McDaniel

Have you ever wondered how we test gear before it is fielded to Marines? Testing and evaluation is essential for Marine Corps leadership to make independent, objective and defensible acquisition decisions. One organization is tasked with ensuring this is possible - the Marine Corps Operational Test and Evaluation Activity, also known as MCOTEA.



MCOTEA plans, executes and evaluates materiel solutions against warfighter requirements under realistic conditions to determine operational effectiveness and suitability. MCOTEA plans a major part in many of the systems we develop here at Marine Corps Systems Command. On today's episode, Tripp is joined by Col. Brock McDaniel, Director of MCOTEA.