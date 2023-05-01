Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: Jan. 5, 2023

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.05.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: A People’s Liberation Army-Navy J-11 fighter pilot performed an unsafe maneuver during an intercept of a U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken officially established the Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology, and in Hanoi, Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn swore in the first-ever volunteers in Viet Nam.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 23:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Pacific Pulse: Jan. 5, 2023, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

