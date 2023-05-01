Pacific Pulse: Jan. 5, 2023

On this Pacific Pulse: A People’s Liberation Army-Navy J-11 fighter pilot performed an unsafe maneuver during an intercept of a U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken officially established the Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology, and in Hanoi, Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn swore in the first-ever volunteers in Viet Nam.