In this episode Command Historian Robert Vanderpool previews what's planned to commemorate OSI's 75th Anniversary Observance in 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 14:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71896
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109397636.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:35
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OSI Today 22, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT