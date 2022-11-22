AFN Incirlik Radio News: 39th Contracting Squadron's Duties and Impact

Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Staff Sgt. John Cone, 39th Contracting Squadron contract administrator, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 22, 2022. Cone discussed contracting’s duties and the impact contracting has on the local economy by hiring Turkish contractors and purchasing locally sourced products. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 04:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71892
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109397207.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
