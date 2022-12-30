Pacific Pulse: December 30, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71891" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: Secretary of the Navy has awarded the Navy Cross to retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams for his actions during the Korean War, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosted military officers from partner nations for operational risk management training in Hawaii, and Yokota Air Base is one of the first installations to launch the Maternity Uniform Pilot Program.