    Pacific Pulse: December 30, 2022

    JAPAN

    12.29.2022

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Secretary of the Navy has awarded the Navy Cross to retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams for his actions during the Korean War, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosted military officers from partner nations for operational risk management training in Hawaii, and Yokota Air Base is one of the first installations to launch the Maternity Uniform Pilot Program.

    Navy Cross
    news
    Yokota
    maternity
    Indo-Pacific
    USINDOPACOM

