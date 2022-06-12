Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recycling is the Best

    Recycling is the Best

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.06.2022

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney 

    AFN Okinawa

    Creative AFN Okinawa radio spot about the importance and benefits of recycling. Spot is sung in Japanese and English.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 22:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71884
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109397096.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist LCpl Logan Beeney
    Year 2022
    Genre Punk/Rock
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recycling is the Best, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    recycling
    japanese

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT