Chevrons - Ep 018 - Utilizing the Military Skill Set in the Civilian Sector

We welcome recently retired Master Sgt. Stephanie Harkins into the studio for a discussion about utilizing the military skill set in the civilian sector. How the enlisted experience prepares Airmen for successful careers, small business ownership and other challenges. What should someone focus on to bring the education, training and experience gained from the military and pivot those skills into life after the uniform (or for reservists, civilian life while serving)?



CHEVRONS – a podcast for the enlisted force. From junior enlisted, to senior leaders and those in between, we interview notable individuals to address everyday challenges and hurdles the enlisted force faces. New episodes arrive on the last Friday of each month!



