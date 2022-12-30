Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 018 - Utilizing the Military Skill Set in the Civilian Sector

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    We welcome recently retired Master Sgt. Stephanie Harkins into the studio for a discussion about utilizing the military skill set in the civilian sector. How the enlisted experience prepares Airmen for successful careers, small business ownership and other challenges. What should someone focus on to bring the education, training and experience gained from the military and pivot those skills into life after the uniform (or for reservists, civilian life while serving)?

    CHEVRONS – a podcast for the enlisted force. From junior enlisted, to senior leaders and those in between, we interview notable individuals to address everyday challenges and hurdles the enlisted force faces. New episodes arrive on the last Friday of each month!

    CHEVRONS on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1mKTdhSAHuN9MBbp4GAbxW

    CHEVRONS on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/chevrons/id1570686113

    CHEVRONS on Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZHZpZHNodWIubmV0L3Jzcy9wb2RjYXN0LzQ4NA

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 08:20
    Length: 00:54:55
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 018 - Utilizing the Military Skill Set in the Civilian Sector, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    career
    chevrons
    skill set
    civilian sector
    enlisted development

