    CUBIST S6E3: The Effects of Physical Exertion on Biomarker Changes

    UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don interview Dr. Jeff Bazarian, the principal investigator of the article, "Effects of physical exertion on early changes in blood-based brain biomarkers: implications for the acute point of care diagnosis of concussion" and published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in October, 2022.

    Article Citation: Bazarian, J. J., Abar, B., Merchant-Borna, K., Pham, D. L., Rozen, E., Mannix, R., Kawata, K., Chou, Y., Stephen, S., & Gill, J. M. (2022). Effects of Physical Exertion on Early Changes in Blood-Based Brain Biomarkers: Implications for the Acute Point of Care Diagnosis of Concussion. Journal of neurotrauma, 10.1089/neu.2022.0267. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1089/neu.2022.0267

    Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36200628/

    CUBIST is a podcast for healthcare providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.

    The views and opinions of findings and/or devices discussed in this podcast are those of the host, subject matter experts, and/or guests. Facts represented constitute our understanding as of the time of the podcast, whereas updated factual information may be developed. They should not be construed as pronouncing an official Department of Defense’s position, policy, decision, or endorsement. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available at jamendo.com and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license. 

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 11:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:13:04
    Year 2022
    Genre Science
    Location: US
    Research
    TBI
    Concussion
    DHA
    Brain Health

