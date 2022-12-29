CUBIST S6E3: The Effects of Physical Exertion on Biomarker Changes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71879" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don interview Dr. Jeff Bazarian, the principal investigator of the article, "Effects of physical exertion on early changes in blood-based brain biomarkers: implications for the acute point of care diagnosis of concussion" and published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in October, 2022.



Article Citation: Bazarian, J. J., Abar, B., Merchant-Borna, K., Pham, D. L., Rozen, E., Mannix, R., Kawata, K., Chou, Y., Stephen, S., & Gill, J. M. (2022). Effects of Physical Exertion on Early Changes in Blood-Based Brain Biomarkers: Implications for the Acute Point of Care Diagnosis of Concussion. Journal of neurotrauma, 10.1089/neu.2022.0267. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1089/neu.2022.0267



Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36200628/



CUBIST is a podcast for healthcare providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.



The views and opinions of findings and/or devices discussed in this podcast are those of the host, subject matter experts, and/or guests. Facts represented constitute our understanding as of the time of the podcast, whereas updated factual information may be developed. They should not be construed as pronouncing an official Department of Defense’s position, policy, decision, or endorsement. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available at jamendo.com and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.