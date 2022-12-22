This episode of the Ordnance Power Hour brings together the Ordnance Branch Senior Career Advisor, Master Sgt. Isaias Villanueva; CMF 94 Talent Management NCO, Sgt. 1st Class Megan Murphy; and CF 91 Career Manager, Sgt. 1st Class Cody Hept to discuss the differences between the roles of talent manager and career manager.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 10:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71876
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109393504.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:38
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 3 - Talent Manager vs. Career Manager, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT