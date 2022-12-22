Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 3 - Talent Manager vs. Career Manager

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    This episode of the Ordnance Power Hour brings together the Ordnance Branch Senior Career Advisor, Master Sgt. Isaias Villanueva; CMF 94 Talent Management NCO, Sgt. 1st Class Megan Murphy; and CF 91 Career Manager, Sgt. 1st Class Cody Hept to discuss the differences between the roles of talent manager and career manager.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 10:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71876
    Length: 00:28:38
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 3 - Talent Manager vs. Career Manager, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HRC
    Talent Manager
    Career Manager
    Ordnance Branch
    CMF 94
    CMF 91

