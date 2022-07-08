Radio spot about MWR Library services and operating hours. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication 3rd Class Seaman Caroline H. Lui)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 02:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71868
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109392029.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|IK052
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot: Wizarding Library, by PO3 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
