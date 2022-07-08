Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot: Anchor Hours

    Radio Spot: Anchor Hours

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    08.07.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caroline Lui 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Radio spot about the base restaurant hours of operation. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 02:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71866
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109392024.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist IK052
    Year 2022
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot: Anchor Hours, by PO3 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    spot
    NSA Souda Bay
    radio spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT