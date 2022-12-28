On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, we sit down with the Fort Stewart Deputy Garrison Chaplain, Maj. Lee Frye, to talk about spiritual fitness and what the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Religious Support Office has planned in 2023. Take a listen now on your favorite streaming platform by searching "The Marne Report."
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 12:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71862
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109391477.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:25
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT