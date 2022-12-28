The Marne Report

On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, we sit down with the Fort Stewart Deputy Garrison Chaplain, Maj. Lee Frye, to talk about spiritual fitness and what the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Religious Support Office has planned in 2023. Take a listen now on your favorite streaming platform by searching "The Marne Report."