Armed Forces Network Incirlik promoted gym etiquette at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 3, 2022. The Titan Fitness Center and Larger Than Life Fitness Center both feature free-weights for Airmen to use and return to their proper place on Incirlik Air Base. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1969
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 04:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|71848
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109390708.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Gym Rats Re-rack Your Weights, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT