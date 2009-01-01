Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Gym Rats Re-rack Your Weights

    AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Gym Rats Re-rack Your Weights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    12.31.1969

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Armed Forces Network Incirlik promoted gym etiquette at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 3, 2022. The Titan Fitness Center and Larger Than Life Fitness Center both feature free-weights for Airmen to use and return to their proper place on Incirlik Air Base. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 04:30
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 71848
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109390708.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Gym Rats Re-rack Your Weights, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Incirlik, 39th Air Base Wing, Incirlik,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT