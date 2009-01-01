Armed Forces Network Incirlik reminded Airmen to be inspection ready by following proper safety protocols and Air Force Instruction regulations at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 19, 2022. Incirlik Air Base underwent multiple inspections during the third quarter of 2022. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1969
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 04:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|71843
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109390703.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Inspection Court, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT