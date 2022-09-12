Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots - Dec 2022

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Audio by John Rodgers 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    Are you familiar with the true meaning behind a New Year's Resolution?
    Are you fed up with trying the same tactics time after time and not getting the results you want?

    Goal Setting, when done correctly, produces motivation, directs attention, increases effort, and persistence, and promotes the development of new strategies.

    Join us and a variety of guest speakers on Wednesday, December 7th at 7PM to learn skills that can help you achieve your personal and career goals, and how to stick with them! We will talk about setting a wide variety of self-improvement goals, such as building a healthier body, becoming financially stable, and spending more time with your loved ones.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots - Dec 2022 -, by John Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

