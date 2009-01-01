16DEC22 TFNEWSCAST

Defense Media Activity, AFN Sasebo
Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton works in conjunction with nine other installations and off-shore ranges to conduct Exercise Steel Knight 2022.
|12.31.1969
|12.22.2022 01:48
|Newscasts
|71775
|2212/DOD_109386328.mp3
|00:00:00
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|0
|0
|0
