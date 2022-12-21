Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 70: Collaborate to Innovate

    Lab Life - Episode 70: Collaborate to Innovate

    12.21.2022

    Audio by Michele Miller 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Dan Berrigan and Dr. Lauren Ferguson join the podcast to discuss digital transformation, AFRL's Google pilot initiative and the mantra "collaborate to innovate."

    TAGS

    Science
    Lab Life Podcast
    Digital Transformation
    LabLife

