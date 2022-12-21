Dr. Dan Berrigan and Dr. Lauren Ferguson join the podcast to discuss digital transformation, AFRL's Google pilot initiative and the mantra "collaborate to innovate."
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 16:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71771
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109385773.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:36
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lab Life - Episode 70: Collaborate to Innovate, by Michele Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT