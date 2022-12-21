Your Personnel File – Episode 18: EMoD’s Live Sessions on Learning About IPPS-A Resources

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71767" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

S1s and G1s can learn about the IPPS-A resources available to them through live and prerecorded training sessions conducted by HRC’s Enterprise Modernization Directorate. Here to talk about that on this episode of Your Personnel File is MSG Uriah Britt, Sr. NCO IPPS-A Branch, HRC.