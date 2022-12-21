Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Personnel File – Episode 18: EMoD’s Live Sessions on Learning About IPPS-A Resources

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Audio by Fonda Bock 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    S1s and G1s can learn about the IPPS-A resources available to them through live and prerecorded training sessions conducted by HRC’s Enterprise Modernization Directorate. Here to talk about that on this episode of Your Personnel File is MSG Uriah Britt, Sr. NCO IPPS-A Branch, HRC.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 14:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71767
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109385551.mp3
    Length: 00:11:20
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your Personnel File – Episode 18: EMoD’s Live Sessions on Learning About IPPS-A Resources, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

