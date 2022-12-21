S1s and G1s can learn about the IPPS-A resources available to them through live and prerecorded training sessions conducted by HRC’s Enterprise Modernization Directorate. Here to talk about that on this episode of Your Personnel File is MSG Uriah Britt, Sr. NCO IPPS-A Branch, HRC.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 14:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71767
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109385551.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:20
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Your Personnel File – Episode 18: EMoD’s Live Sessions on Learning About IPPS-A Resources, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT