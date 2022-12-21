Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Audio by Wayne Amann 

    Office of Special Investigations

    In this episode Mr. Terry Krebs, Deputy Director of OSI Behavioral Sciences and Liaison to the families of the OSI Fallen, takes us on a tour of the OSI Hall of Heroes.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 00:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71759
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109384337.mp3
    Length: 00:17:36
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSI Today 21, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OSI Today

