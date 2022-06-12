Redstone CR2C Podcast - Episode 12

CR2C Integrator Bryan Copeland talks with Heather Hough, Fox Army Health Center clinical dietitian, about some food myths that may or may not be helpful in your journey to become more healthy.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 18:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71758
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109383731.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:10
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
