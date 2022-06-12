Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redstone CR2C Podcast - Episode 12

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Audio by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    CR2C Integrator Bryan Copeland talks with Heather Hough, Fox Army Health Center clinical dietitian, about some food myths that may or may not be helpful in your journey to become more healthy.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 18:13
