    Redstone CR2C Podcast - Episode 11

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Audio by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    Beat the Holiday Blues Part 4: Tim Rolfe, from the Family Advocacy Program, and Employee Assistance Program Coordinator Jim Wesser talk about what EAP has to offer for workers in the final episode of the Beat the Holiday Blues series.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 18:11
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Redstone CR2C Podcast - Episode 11, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

