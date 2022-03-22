A Radio News Story about the groundbreaking ceremony of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay's new vet clinic.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 15:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71747
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109383458.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 NSGB'S New Vet Clinic Groundbreaking Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT