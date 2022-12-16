A 30-second spot about how drinking can effect mission readiness and ways to get help.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 13:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71737
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109383180.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JSMART Drinking Problems Spot 1, by PO2 Annaliss Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT