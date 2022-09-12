Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Greeting Audio

    Holiday Greeting Audio

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    17th Training Wing Holiday Greeting for local radio.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 17:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71717
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109380974.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greeting Audio, by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Christmas
    17th Training Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT