Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed 1st Lt. Brent Croxton, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander, at Incirlik Air Base Turkey, Dec. 13, 2022. Croxton discussed the teamwork required to complete work orders and renovations at Incirlik Air Base. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 13:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71707
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109380387.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: 39th Civil Engineer Squadron's Teamwork With Contractors, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT