    AFN Incirlik Radio News: 39th Civil Engineer Squadron's Teamwork With Contractors

    1, TURKEY

    12.13.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed 1st Lt. Brent Croxton, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander, at Incirlik Air Base Turkey, Dec. 13, 2022. Croxton discussed the teamwork required to complete work orders and renovations at Incirlik Air Base. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik

