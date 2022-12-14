Sgt. Maj. Charles Wilson joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss how the U.S. Army can prepare and succeed in multidomain operations.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 12:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71705
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109380343.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:13
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 39 - Embracing the Future of a Multidomain Army, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT