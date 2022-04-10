Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Costume Bowling 2022

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.04.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is an advertisement for a costumed bowling at Spangdahlem Air Base

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 07:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71698
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109379723.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist JBII
    Composer JBII
    Year 2022
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Costume Bowling 2022, by A1C Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

