Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sasebo MWR Hario Bookmobile

    Sasebo MWR Hario Bookmobile

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.16.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    Defense Media Activity, AFN Sasebo
    A radio promotional spot by MC3 John Freeman promoting a bookmobile service operated by the Sasebo MWR Library for residents of the Hario Village community in Sasebo, Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 04:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71683
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109379589.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Genre Informational
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo MWR Hario Bookmobile, by PO3 John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN Sasebo
    Spots
    Bookmobile
    Hario

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT