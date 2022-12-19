Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    It's important to keep safety in mind when celebrating during the Holidays. On this week's Marne Report podcast, Fort Stewart Senior Safety Director, John Hornick, gives us some tips of how to avoid accidents and injuries during this holiday season. Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform by searching "The Marne Report."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 10:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71673
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109379125.mp3
    Length: 00:13:13
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Holiday Safety
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT