It's important to keep safety in mind when celebrating during the Holidays. On this week's Marne Report podcast, Fort Stewart Senior Safety Director, John Hornick, gives us some tips of how to avoid accidents and injuries during this holiday season. Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform by searching "The Marne Report."
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2022 10:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71673
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109379125.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:13
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
