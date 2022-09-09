Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio News: Victory Day

    1, TURKEY

    09.09.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Armed Forces Network Incirlik highlighted Victory Day, a holiday celebrating Turkey’s independence, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 9, 2022. The week-long observance includes parades, celebrations and the announcement of all promotions within the Turkish military. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

