TAG Talks -- Ep.3 Awards & Decorations

From Unit Awards to Foreign Badges, the Awards & Decorations Branch Chief Maj. Grekii Fielder, and policy specialists CW4 Detricia Wikstrom and Mr. Dennis Christensen provide some insight on key awards functions. On this TAG Talks episode, listen as Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson discusses Unit Awards for Afghanistan; foreign badges/awards, and recognition for service under Named/Unnamed Operations with the Army Awards Team. For more information, visit the Awards & Decorations page on www.hrc.army.mil.