    TAG Talks -- Ep.3 Awards & Decorations

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Audio by Bill Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    From Unit Awards to Foreign Badges, the Awards & Decorations Branch Chief Maj. Grekii Fielder, and policy specialists CW4 Detricia Wikstrom and Mr. Dennis Christensen provide some insight on key awards functions. On this TAG Talks episode, listen as Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson discusses Unit Awards for Afghanistan; foreign badges/awards, and recognition for service under Named/Unnamed Operations with the Army Awards Team. For more information, visit the Awards & Decorations page on www.hrc.army.mil.

    Awards
    Badges
    Army
    HRC
    AG
    Unit Awards

