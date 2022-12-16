From Unit Awards to Foreign Badges, the Awards & Decorations Branch Chief Maj. Grekii Fielder, and policy specialists CW4 Detricia Wikstrom and Mr. Dennis Christensen provide some insight on key awards functions. On this TAG Talks episode, listen as Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson discusses Unit Awards for Afghanistan; foreign badges/awards, and recognition for service under Named/Unnamed Operations with the Army Awards Team. For more information, visit the Awards & Decorations page on www.hrc.army.mil.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 15:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71667
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109378091.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:53
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TAG Talks -- Ep.3 Awards & Decorations, by Bill Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT