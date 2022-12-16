On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, we sit down with Army Community Service Specialist, Terri Kaupelis, to learn about the new Soldier and Family Transition Assistance Center, formally known as the Soldier and Family Assistance Center. Take a listen to learn why the facility got a new name and all of the great programming offered there to our Soldiers and Families on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. Take a listen now on your favorite streaming platform by searching "The Marne Report."
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 12:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71665
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109377536.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:47
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
