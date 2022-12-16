Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marne Report

    Marne Report

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, we sit down with Army Community Service Specialist, Terri Kaupelis, to learn about the new Soldier and Family Transition Assistance Center, formally known as the Soldier and Family Assistance Center. Take a listen to learn why the facility got a new name and all of the great programming offered there to our Soldiers and Families on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. Take a listen now on your favorite streaming platform by searching "The Marne Report."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 12:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71665
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109377536.mp3
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    ACS. U.S. ARMY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT