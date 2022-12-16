Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 5 – Mental Health Services: A Doctrinal Responsibility

    Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 5 – Mental Health Services: A Doctrinal Responsibility

    12.16.2022

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This week we discuss mental health, along with the services available to Airmen & Guardians, with a unique perspective from a medical provider. Capt Aaron Morrison, a clinical psychologist, stationed at Kirtland AFB, NM, sat down to talk about when someone should seek help, removing the stigma with mental health services, and discussing the range of care options provided to active-duty members and dependents.



    Visit https://www.resilience.af.mil/ for help with spouse/family resources, resilience, suicide prevention, domestic violence/abuse, and sexual assault/harassment.



    Visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/ to access AFDP 4-02 Health Services, other USAF doctrine publications, and additional links to learn more about topics discussed in this podcast.



    As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense. Guests or hosts of the podcast may use call signs, and omit first and last names as desired, for operational security or safety concerns.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 10:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71661
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109377137.mp3
    Length: 00:36:55
    Artist LeMay Center Doctrine Development
    Album Deciphering Doctrine
    Track # 5
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 5 – Mental Health Services: A Doctrinal Responsibility, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USAFDoctrine #MentalHealth

