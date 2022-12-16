Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 5 – Mental Health Services: A Doctrinal Responsibility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71661" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This week we discuss mental health, along with the services available to Airmen & Guardians, with a unique perspective from a medical provider. Capt Aaron Morrison, a clinical psychologist, stationed at Kirtland AFB, NM, sat down to talk about when someone should seek help, removing the stigma with mental health services, and discussing the range of care options provided to active-duty members and dependents.







Visit https://www.resilience.af.mil/ for help with spouse/family resources, resilience, suicide prevention, domestic violence/abuse, and sexual assault/harassment.







Visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/ to access AFDP 4-02 Health Services, other USAF doctrine publications, and additional links to learn more about topics discussed in this podcast.







As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense. Guests or hosts of the podcast may use call signs, and omit first and last names as desired, for operational security or safety concerns.