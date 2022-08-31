Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    (SS) 10 mile Shadow run

    (SS) 10 mile Shadow run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    08.31.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A spot about the Army 10 mile Shadow run at Rheind Ordnance Barracks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 05:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71658
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109376750.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (SS) 10 mile Shadow run, by SrA Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    AFN KTN
    AFNKTN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT