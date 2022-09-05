Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 86TH Air Lift Wing Enlisted Summit Spot

    2022 86TH Air Lift Wing Enlisted Summit Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    05.09.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A spot about the 2022 86TH Air Lift Wing Enlisted Summit on Ramstein Air Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 05:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71654
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109376740.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 86TH Air Lift Wing Enlisted Summit Spot, by SrA Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Spots
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    AFN KTN
    AFNKTN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT