MC2 Joseph Vazquez presents winter safety tips for the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo audience.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 19:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71644
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109376142.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|MC2 Joseph Vazquez
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter Safety 2022, by PO2 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT