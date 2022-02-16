Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update

    KMC Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.16.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update for the K'Town American Forces Network Radio show. This KMC update includes information from the 86th Airlift Wing Commander on how troops can receive updated COVID-19 vaccines.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 14:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71641
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109375472.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2022
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    KMC Update
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT