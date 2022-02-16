A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update for the K'Town American Forces Network Radio show. This KMC update includes information from the 86th Airlift Wing Commander on how troops can receive updated COVID-19 vaccines.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 14:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71641
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109375472.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT