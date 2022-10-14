Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 10: COL Zane E. Finkelstein

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2022

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    The only judge advocate to be decorated for heroism in Vietnam, COL Finkelstein served for over 30 years in the Army JAG Corps. This week Fred tells the story of how a foreign claims mission to a Vietnamese village led then LTC Finkelstein to join with his infantry escort to repel a Viet Cong attack.

    ”**Music by Joseph McDade

