The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 10: COL Zane E. Finkelstein

The only judge advocate to be decorated for heroism in Vietnam, COL Finkelstein served for over 30 years in the Army JAG Corps. This week Fred tells the story of how a foreign claims mission to a Vietnamese village led then LTC Finkelstein to join with his infantry escort to repel a Viet Cong attack.



”**Music by Joseph McDade